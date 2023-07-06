Trans children’s charity Mermaids fails to have charitable status stripped from LGB Alliance

Articles

Judges say law does not allow group to challenge charitable status of new organisation with opposing views

The transgender children’s charity Mermaids has lost its attempt to have charitable status stripped from the gay rights organisation LGB Alliance.

The ruling prompted the Charity Commission to note that charities must be respectful of opposing views.

