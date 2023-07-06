Can Biden solve his supreme court problem?

Articles

Published on Thursday, 06 July 2023

Last week, the US supreme court ruled in favour of a web designer who does not want to serve gay clients, ended affirmative action and blocked Joe Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan. Sam Levine reports

Donald Trump nominated three supreme court judges during his term, leaving a conservative supermajority on the court in his wake. A year on from the repeal of Roe v Wade, the case that had ensured the right to abortion for nearly half a century, the court has ruled on a number of other controversial cases.

Last week, it ruled that a website designer could refuse to serve same-sex couples requesting a wedding website, despite reports that a key document in the case might be fake. The court also ruled against affirmative action, ending race-conscious admissions at universities.

