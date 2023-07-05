Jackson Bone: the Trump-linked US law firm engaged in anti-trans litigation

Articles

Former administration staffer Candice Jackson partnering with Lauren Adams Bone, legal director of ‘radical feminist’ group

A former senior Trump administration staffer with extremist connections and the legal director of “radical feminist” group the Women’s Liberation Front (Wolf) are now partners in a Wisconsin law firm exclusively focused on anti-transgender litigation.

The firm, Jackson Bone LLP, unites Candice Jackson, who rolled back Title IX protections for complainants in college sexual assault cases under Trump education secretary Betsy DeVos, and Lauren Adams Bone, co-author of a “Women’s Bill of Rights” that has shaped anti-trans bills currently before several state houses.

