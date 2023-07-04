Police bias could have led to evidence being destroyed, NSW gay hate inquiry hears

Articles

Lack of key evidence has prevented use of DNA testing in historic cases but senior officer says today’s record keeping did not apply in the 70s

An inquiry has questioned why key evidence in the deaths of several LGBTQI people was “lost or destroyed” by New South Wales police, and if prejudice played a part.

Police have been unable to produce several pieces of evidence requested by the Sydney inquiry into hate crimes between 1970 and 2010, prompting a demand for an explanation.

