The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Police bias could have led to evidence being destroyed, NSW gay hate inquiry hears

Category: Sex Hits: 5

Lack of key evidence has prevented use of DNA testing in historic cases but senior officer says today’s record keeping did not apply in the 70s

An inquiry has questioned why key evidence in the deaths of several LGBTQI people was “lost or destroyed” by New South Wales police, and if prejudice played a part.

Police have been unable to produce several pieces of evidence requested by the Sydney inquiry into hate crimes between 1970 and 2010, prompting a demand for an explanation.

Sign up for Guardian Australia’s free morning and afternoonemail newsletters for your daily news roundup

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2023/jul/04/police-bias-could-have-led-to-evidence-being-destroyed-nsw-gay-hate-inquiry-hears

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version