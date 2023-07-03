Anti-LGBTQ+ hate pastor has screaming fit after kicking out man for wanting to pray

Articles

A recently circulated video shows Steven Anderson – founder of the virulently anti-LGBTQ+ New Independent Fundamentalist Baptist movement – screaming at his congregation after a man unexpectedly approached the pulpit in the middle of a service in order to say a prayer.

In the video, a man walks up to Anderson, and Anderson tells him, “Hey, sit down! Sit down! What are you coming up here to do? You want to come take over the service? What do you want? What?”

The man, who carried a book with him, said, “I just want a prayer, Rev[erend].”

Anderson blocks the man from reaching the lectern and shoves him back, saying, “Get out of here!”

The man then asks, “Can I get a little grace?”

As several men in suits quickly walk to eject the man, Anderson says, “No, you can’t. No. Get out of here. Get him out of here! Drag this bozo out.”

The video then shows the man resisting and attempting to re-enter the aisles of seated congregants while the men in suits pull him away and walk him to the front door.

It’s only once the man leaves that Anderson starts screaming at the rest of his congregation.

“You know what?” he begins. “Anybody wants to come up here and take over the service, we’ll throw you out of here, buddy. This church is not a free-for-all. This isn’t an open mic. This isn’t a karaoke bar. Okay?”

Raising his voice, Anderson says, “I’m the man of God here. I meet the qualifications. I run this church, and if you don’t like it, then get out! This is not some church where every first-time visitor and brand new believer and people who have never even read the Bible are going to come up and take over the service — not happening! Okay? If you want that kind of watered-down leadership, go to some house church with your Amish buddies and sit around the coffee table with your coffee klatch. This is a New Testament Church. We have a bishop here. We have an overseer here — like it or lump it. And if you don’t like it, feel free to get up and leave the service at any time!”

“If 50% of people walk out, I don’t care,” he says, and then screams, “Because you know what? I’m not going to pastor a oneness cult! I’m not going to pastor a Pentecostal church! I’m the pastor of a Baptist church! And if you’re not a Baptist, then get out!”

A video of Anderson’s screaming fit was posted by the satirical Twitter account @PastorAlexLove. The account’s bio reads, “Special Prayer only $100. DM me for details.” Along with the video, the account tweeted, “The Church of the Forgiving Eagle would like to apologise for Brother Joshua’s small outburst yesterday.” @PastorAlexLove has over 39,100 followers.

Anderson’s New IFB movement isn’t affiliated with any mainstream Baptist denomination. Both Baptist and New IFB teachings exhibit anti-LGBTQ+ bigotry, antisemitism, and misogyny. But while Baptists merely condemn queer people to hell, New IFB goes a step further, calling for the execution of LGBTQ+ people.

Anderson earned himself the reputation as one of the most anti-LGBTQ+ preachers in the country after he praised the Pulse nightclub shooter, calling the victims “a bunch of disgusting perverts and pedophiles” and “disgusting homosexuals who the Bible says were worthy of death.”

In the past, Anderson has encouraged his congregants to kill all gay people, calling it a “cure for AIDS.” He has also advocated for world governments to execute gay people.

His extreme hate speech has gotten him banned from dozens of countries, including all 27 of Europe’s Schengen states, Botswana, Jamaica, Ireland, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Canada. Australia banned him in 2020.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2023/07/anti-lgbtq-hate-pastor-has-screaming-fit-after-kicking-out-man-for-wanting-to-pray/