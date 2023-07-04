Celebrate Independence Day with these patriotic pups

This 4th of July, we’re taking a break from the news to focus on what really matters: dogs.
We’re probably all dealing with some conflicting feelings about celebrating this holiday in the so-called home of the free, so we thought we’d ease that anxiety for a moment and let you appreciate these adorable and patriotic pups – whose blissful ignorance allows them to unapologetically rock the red, white, & blue.
And before you click through, remember that more dogs go missing during the 4th of July weekend than at any other time of the year. Between parties filled with guests that may forget to close gates and loud fireworks that cause dogs to run and hide, it’s a chaotic weekend for our furry family members. So make sure your dog is in a safe place for all the festivities.
And now without further ado, we release the hounds we all wish we were chilling with today.
