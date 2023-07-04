The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Celebrate Independence Day with these patriotic pups

Category: Sex Hits: 3

Celebrate Independence Day with these patriotic pups

This 4th of July, we’re taking a break from the news to focus on what really matters: dogs.

We’re probably all dealing with some conflicting feelings about celebrating this holiday in the so-called home of the free, so we thought we’d ease that anxiety for a moment and let you appreciate these adorable and patriotic pups – whose blissful ignorance allows them to unapologetically rock the red, white, & blue.

And before you click through, remember that more dogs go missing during the 4th of July weekend than at any other time of the year. Between parties filled with guests that may forget to close gates and loud fireworks that cause dogs to run and hide, it’s a chaotic weekend for our furry family members. So make sure your dog is in a safe place for all the festivities.

And now without further ado, we release the hounds we all wish we were chilling with today.

Bones away with Maverick

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Live Pawsitively (@livepawsitive)

Tongues out with Tex

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Teixeira ð&#159;&#144;¾ (@they_callme_tex)

High fashion with Faith

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ð&#159;&#135;ºð&#159;&#135;¸ Faith the FRiENdLy Morkie Dog Model ð&#159;&#135;ºð&#159;&#135;¸ (@friendly.faith.the.morkie)

A party with friends

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by F1 Goldendoodles (@goldendoodlebuddy)

Fluff it up with Miller

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MOOSE PRINTS | trendy & fun dog bandanas (@mooseprints)

Beach chill with Bailey

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bailey Quarendoggo (@baileythequarendoggo)

Take an All-American ride with Mako

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Makoð&#159;¦&#136; (@makothegoldenpup)

Strike a pose with Brandy

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Delaware Red Pitbulls (@drpitbulls)

Hats off to Count Basie

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Count Basie (@count.basie.the.bulldog)

Sunbathe with Dash

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dash the Dog (@readysetdash)

Cozying up with this droopy face

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Baby Howard’s Buddies (@babyhowardsbuddies)

Run for office with Midas

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Midas the Frenchie (@midas_frenchie_gold)

Hang with this host with the most

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bandit (@bandittheagoutihusky)

Throw shade with this Lunadoodle dandy

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Luna Niemann the travel and fashion doodle (@mini.lunadoodle)

Smiles with sunflower

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sunflower ð&#159;&#140;»ð&#159;&#146;&#158;ð&#159;&#144;¾ (@sunflowertotherescue)

Keep it real with Waffle

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Waffle the Corgi ð&#159;§&#135; (@waffle.the.wigglebutt)

Patriotic pals

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Luna, Obie, + Brooks (@lifewithlunamae)

Golden girl

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by COPLEY | GOLDEN RETRIEVER | BOSTON (@copley_thegoldengirl)

Model with Waffels

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ð&#159;§&#135; ???????????????????????????? ???????????? ???????????? ????????????ð&#159;&#140;­ Dachshund (@wafflesthehotdog)

Real besties dress alike

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Crisou & Skye and Sandra ð&#159;&#146;&#129;ð&#159;&#143;¼ (@crisouthegolden)

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2023/07/celebrate-independence-day-with-these-patriotic-pups/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version