Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 04 July 2023 13:00 Hits: 3

This 4th of July, we’re taking a break from the news to focus on what really matters: dogs.

We’re probably all dealing with some conflicting feelings about celebrating this holiday in the so-called home of the free, so we thought we’d ease that anxiety for a moment and let you appreciate these adorable and patriotic pups – whose blissful ignorance allows them to unapologetically rock the red, white, & blue.

And before you click through, remember that more dogs go missing during the 4th of July weekend than at any other time of the year. Between parties filled with guests that may forget to close gates and loud fireworks that cause dogs to run and hide, it’s a chaotic weekend for our furry family members. So make sure your dog is in a safe place for all the festivities.

And now without further ado, we release the hounds we all wish we were chilling with today.

Bones away with Maverick

Tongues out with Tex

High fashion with Faith

A party with friends

Fluff it up with Miller

Beach chill with Bailey

Take an All-American ride with Mako

Strike a pose with Brandy

Hats off to Count Basie

Sunbathe with Dash

Cozying up with this droopy face

Run for office with Midas

Hang with this host with the most

Throw shade with this Lunadoodle dandy

Smiles with sunflower

Keep it real with Waffle

Patriotic pals

Golden girl

Model with Waffels

Real besties dress alike

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2023/07/celebrate-independence-day-with-these-patriotic-pups/