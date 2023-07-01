A conservative overhaul of public life: what the supreme court’s term means for the US

Articles

Published on Saturday, 01 July 2023

Despite early moderate rulings, this term will be remembered for booming decisions on race, LGBTQ+ rights and student debt

Another momentous term has ended at the US supreme court in which the rightwing supermajority crafted by Donald Trump has applied its blueprint for the radical overhaul of vast swathes of American public life to critical new areas, including race and LGBTQ+ rights.

In a repeat of the shockwaves of a year ago, when they overturned the right to an abortion, the six rightwing justices – three appointed by Trump – saved their biggest explosions til last. Thursday’s 6 to 3 ruling barring affirmative action at Harvard and the University of North Carolina will affect virtually every selective higher education institution in the US, with potential ramifications far beyond.

