The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

A conservative overhaul of public life: what the supreme court’s term means for the US

Category: Sex Hits: 8

Despite early moderate rulings, this term will be remembered for booming decisions on race, LGBTQ+ rights and student debt

Another momentous term has ended at the US supreme court in which the rightwing supermajority crafted by Donald Trump has applied its blueprint for the radical overhaul of vast swathes of American public life to critical new areas, including race and LGBTQ+ rights.

In a repeat of the shockwaves of a year ago, when they overturned the right to an abortion, the six rightwing justices – three appointed by Trump – saved their biggest explosions til last. Thursday’s 6 to 3 ruling barring affirmative action at Harvard and the University of North Carolina will affect virtually every selective higher education institution in the US, with potential ramifications far beyond.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/law/2023/jul/01/us-supreme-court-rulings-what-does-it-mean-affirmative-action-lgbtq-student-debt

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version