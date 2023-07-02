Searching for Silver Lake: the radical neighborhood that changed gay America

Articles

For decades, these Los Angeles streets have played host to key events in LGBTQ+ history. But gentrification has transformed the area

We are driving up an almost vertical hill in a hip Los Angeles neighborhood, looking for one of the birthplaces of the gay civil rights movement. At the wheel is Roland Palencia, a gay activist who has lived and organized here for decades.

The Silver Lake Reservoir shines behind us, the hills around it crowded with bungalows. Silver Lake was once a Bohemian retreat, a neighborhood for artists and activists, and even, in the 40s and 50s, Communist party members. Now it’s impossible to buy the tiniest shack here for less than a million dollars.

