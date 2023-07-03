The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

US judges across country block healthcare bans for trans youngsters

Growing number of judges blocking laws passed by conservative politicians from taking effect on 14th-amendment grounds

In state after state, conservative lawmakers this year have banned medical treatment designed for transgender youth dealing with changes in their gender identity. Now, a growing number of federal judges are blocking those laws from taking effect.

US district court judges have halted such laws in six states so far – Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee – finding that they infringe on the constitutional guarantee to equal protection under the 14th amendment to the US constitution.

