Illegal migration bill mauled in Lords as peers vote to insert protections for children, LGBT people and pregnant women– as it happened

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 03 July 2023 17:14 Hits: 2

Lords inflicts three defeats on government in favour of amendments to bill

Rishi Sunak has accused Australia of breaking the spirit of cricket over the controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow at Lord’s, PA Media reports. PA says:

England’s Bairstow was stumped in bizarre circumstances on a tense final day in the second Test, with Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey throwing down the stumps after the batter ducked the final ball of the over and set off to talk to partner Ben Stokes in the apparent belief the over had ended.

At the morning lobby briefing, the prime minister’s spokesperson said Sunak, a keen cricket fan, agreed with the views of England captain Stokes about the incident.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2023/jul/03/rishi-sunak-new-conservatives-tory-suella-braverman-migration-nhs-latest-updates