Gay furry hackers are attacking anti-transgender states

In a series of cyberattacks directed at state governments hostile to transgender rights, members of a hacking group that call themselves “gay furries” have breached and “defaced” websites in Nebraska, South Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas.

In a communication announcing the breaches posted to the social media platform Telegram, the gay hacktivists, members of a group known as SiegedSec, say they infiltrated Nebraska’s Supreme Court intranet, the South Dakota Boards and Commissions website, the Texas Behavioral Health Executive Council, Pennsylvania’s Provider Self-Service website, and South Carolina’s Criminal Justice Information Services.

“We have proudly defaced the South Dakota Boards and Commissions website!” the group announced Wednesday. “We left little special messages across their site.”

“Unfortunately, they have now fixed the defacement,” the group added. “Since it seems South Dakota didn’t appreciate our gift, we will offer gifts to someone else. We’ve hacked and leaked documents from the Nebraska Supreme Court Intranet and South Carolina Criminal Justice Information Services.”

SiegedSec via Telegram

The group also claimed it caused disruptions to online systems in Pennsylvania and retrieved health-related data in Texas.

It was the second attack on the Lone Star state in a week. The group says they stole close to half a million files from a Ft. Worth-affiliated site last Friday.

“We have decided to make a message towards the U.S government,” the group wrote on Telegram following the Ft. Worth action. “Texas happens to be one of the largest states banning gender-affirming care and for that, we have made Texas our target. Fuck the government.”

The Texas attacks come weeks after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill banning access to gender-affirming care for minors in the state.

The Ft. Worth files, which the group made available for download, include police reports, work orders, lists of employees, emails, invoices, and a variety of internal documents. The hacktivists claim they gained access via login credentials from a city employee.

At a news conference following the breach, city officials asserted no “sensitive information” like social security or banking data was accessed by SiegedSec.

On Tuesday, the group’s leader YourAnonWolf told The Daily Dot that Ft. Worth was the first of many local governments that they intend to infiltrate.

“We targeted Fort Worth mostly because it was a vulnerable target in a list we had. We were checking any government domain associated with Texas,” the hacker said. “This is the start of a campaign against all states banning gender-affirming care. We have a few more attacks planned soon.”

The group made good on the threat the very next day.

Announcing their second breach, under a banner that read “be gay do crime,” SiegedSec concluded, “Enjoy this leak >w< gay furries own the government.”

