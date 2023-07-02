US supreme court ‘creeping dangerously towards authoritarianism’, AOC says

Articles

Published on Sunday, 02 July 2023

Congresswoman’s comments come days after nation’s highest court released batch of incendiary and far-reaching rulings

The conservative supreme court is “creeping dangerously towards authoritarianism”, the Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said on Sunday, raising again the unlikely scenario of impeaching justices for recent actions.

Her comments came just days after the nation’s highest court released a batch of incendiary and far-reaching rulings striking down affirmative action in colleges, LBGTQ+ rights and Joe Biden’s student loan relief program.

