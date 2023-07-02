The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

US supreme court ‘creeping dangerously towards authoritarianism’, AOC says

Category: Sex Hits: 3

Congresswoman’s comments come days after nation’s highest court released batch of incendiary and far-reaching rulings

The conservative supreme court is “creeping dangerously towards authoritarianism”, the Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said on Sunday, raising again the unlikely scenario of impeaching justices for recent actions.

Her comments came just days after the nation’s highest court released a batch of incendiary and far-reaching rulings striking down affirmative action in colleges, LBGTQ+ rights and Joe Biden’s student loan relief program.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/law/2023/jul/02/aoc-conservative-supreme-court-authoritarianism

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version