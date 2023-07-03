Bring in UK ban on conversion practices now, LGBTQ+ campaigners urge

Articles

Published on Monday, 03 July 2023

Government pledged to bring end to ‘abhorrent’ practices five years ago but legislation has been beset by delays

Activists have called for a ban on so-called gay conversion therapy to be brought forward immediately with “no loopholes” five years after the government first promised it would ban the practice.

Stonewall said lives were continuing to be ruined by attempts to “cure” LGBTQ+ people “of being themselves” as Monday marked half a decade since the government vowed it would introduce legislation to outlaw conversion practices.

