Yellowjackets star Liv Hewson has “never been happier” after having top surgery

Published on Sunday, 02 July 2023

Liv Hewson – the nonbinary star of the hit series Yellowjackets – has no time for anyone who insults their body.

In an in-depth interview with Teen Vogue, the actor opened up about coming out as nonbinary, ignoring haters, as well as realizing their decade-long dream of getting top surgery.

“When people talk about gender-affirming surgery using words like ‘mutilation,’ that’s not very nice,” Hewson said. “Is that how you think about people who’ve had surgery for other things? It’s a disgust reaction, and I do not take disgust into account as a legitimate point of discourse. I don’t have to entertain it and I’m not going to. It’s a waste of everybody’s time, it’s knee-jerk, it’s not grounded in reality, and it’s not useful.”

They blasted lawmakers for making legislative decisions based on “squeamishness,” saying it “is not what the world turns on.”

“I am not going to entertain anybody’s disgust over my body,” they emphasized. “It’s my body, it’s healthy and strong and beautiful, and there’s nothing wrong with it. Point blank.”

They also described the “complete, fundamental shift” they have felt since having top surgery.

“I stand differently, I walk differently, I carry myself differently. It feels different in my body than it ever has. I have just never been happier. I’ve never been more centered. I’ve never felt more stable and present and alive. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done for myself. It’s taught me a lot.”

Throughout the conversation, Hewson spoke candidly about how gender dysphoria affected them as a child. They described it as “an inarticulate distress, a nebulous discomfort,” one that led them to struggle with anorexia as they sought control over their body.

Now Hewson is not only out and proud, but they are also taking important stands for the nonbinary community. They did not submit themselves for Emmy consideration this year because there was no place for them in the gendered acting categories.

“My issue is so structural,” Hewson said. “I don’t think it would be honest for me to attempt to work within this system. Here’s what I thought about: Best-case scenario, career-wise, I, hypothetically, would be nominated for an Emmy, which would be an honor. Then the best-case scenario is that I would, hypothetically, win. And then I would go home with a trophy that says ‘actress’ on it. I don’t want that.”

“The bewilderment I have is that acting is the only category that’s separated by sex. We take for granted that this is how the world should work, but gender-neutral awards exist in every category but this one. There are multiple ceremonies where they don’t exist at all, so it’s absolutely possible. Isn’t it a little bizarre that there’s one job that’s about men and women and the rest of them aren’t?”

