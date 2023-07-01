Kamala Harris: supreme court rulings portend ‘attack’ on ‘hard-fought freedoms’

Articles

Published on Saturday, 01 July 2023

Vice-president decries conservative-dominated court’s decisions on LGBTQ+ rights, student debt relief and affirmative action

The US supreme court rulings which struck down the White House’s student debt relief plan, affirmative action in college admission and a Colorado law that protected LGBTQ+ rights portend “a national movement to attack hard-won and hard-fought freedoms”, Vice-President Kamala Harris has said.

In an interview with National Public Radio’s Michel Martin, Harris declared that “this is a serious moment” for people “who believe in the promise of our country [but] understand we have some work yet to do to fully achieve that promise”.

