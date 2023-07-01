The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘More protest than carnival’: politics looms larger than usual at London Pride

This year’s parade saw strong political messages, from trans rights to the climate crisis

Pirouetting among the crowds in front of Eros in roller-skates, black chaps and pink cowboy hat (fringed silver stiletto boots in hand for the club later), Willow Collins said to be at London Pride for the first time was “magical”.

“It’s the first time I’ve been fully able to come out to my family and be myself. It’s so magical to be here,” said the 20-year-old, surrounded by thousands of rainbow-clad crowds waiting for the parade to pass through Piccadilly Circus on Saturday.

