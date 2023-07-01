Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 01 July 2023 15:00 Hits: 2

Jamie Alexander has long championed his trans daughter Ruby. Through his company, Rubies, which sells form-fitting bras, underwear, and swimwear for trans girls, he has also sought to help trans girls around the world. In that vein, Rubies has now launched an AI-powered “Gender Journey Chatbot” meant to act as a resource mostly for parents who have questions about the best ways to support their trans children. It can also answer questions for the trans child looking for support.

According to Advocate, the chatbot is multilingual and keeps questions anonymous. It also can sensitively and expertly handle the subject matter. Based on experimental questions by LGBTQ Nation, it seems to do so rather well.

Here are a few sample questions and responses:

Get the Daily Brief The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you. The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you.

Get the Daily Brief The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you. The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you.

Where can I take my trans daughterfor gender-affirming medical care? Finding gender-affirming medical care for your daughter is an important step in her journey. I recommend looking for a pediatric gender specialist or a gender-affirming healthcare provider in your area. They can provide a range of services including hormone therapy and mental health support. You can also check with your insurance provider to see if they cover gender-affirming medical care. Here is a helpful resource you can use to find a provider near you: https://www.gendergp.com/finding-a-doctor/. How do I show my trans son I love him? Showing your trans son that you love and support him is incredibly important. Here are a few ways you can do that: Use your child’s preferred name and pronouns. Be an active listener and let your child know that you are there for them . Educate yourself and your family about trans issues and support your child’s journey. Attend trans-affirming events and pride parades with your child. Support your child ‘s transition in a way that feels comfortable for them. Celebrate your child’s gender identity and help them feel affirmed in who they are. Remember , love is unconditional and expressing that love can have a powerful impact on your child ‘s wellbeing . Why is gender-affirming care important? Gender-affirming care is important because it helps trans individuals feel seen, heard, and supported in their gender identity. This type of care includes medical interventions such as hormone therapy and gender-affirming surgeries , as well as psychological and social support. It can help reduce gender dys phoria, improve mental health, and increase overall well -being. When trans individuals are able to access gender-affirming care , they are more likely to experience a better quality of life and greater life satisfaction. It is important to remember that every person’s gender journey is unique and that gender-affirming care should be personalized to the individual’s needs and preferences. I think I am trans Thank you for sharing that with me. It takes a lot of courage to acknowledge and explore your gender identity. Remember that there is no right or wrong way to be trans and your journey is unique to you. If you are interested in exploring your gender identity further , I can provide you with information on resources and support.

In a statement, Alexander explained that it has “become really clear that there are gaps in resources and support for trans children and families. I wanted to create something that could reach more people and span across different languages.”

“I’m excited to be leveraging generative AI for this Chatbot to show how the technology can be used to benefit others and for a source of good. My hope is that this AI Chatbot will continue to grow and develop over time to support parents, children and allies, creating a deeper understanding and compassion for the LGBTQ+ community.”

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2023/07/dad-of-trans-daughter-launches-ai-powered-gender-journey-chatbot-to-help-kids-parents/