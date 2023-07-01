Far-right pastor asks God to curse “Barbie” film because it’s “full of transsexual”

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 01 July 2023 21:00 Hits: 2

Right-wing Christian preacher Kent Christmas has asked God to “loose a Holy judgment” on the live-action Barbie film — even though it hasn’t even come out yet — because it is allegedly “full of transsexual and transgender and homosexuality.”

During a recent sermon, the Tennessee-based pastor said, “I curse in the name of the Lord this new Barbie movie that has been released full of transsexual and transgender and homosexuality in the name of the Lord. May God loose a judge, may God loose a Holy judgment. Hallelujah.”

“What’s happened is the church has been so intimidated and so silent, that we’re afraid to stand up,” he said while standing up to a film about a children’s toy.

The PG-13 film, which will be released on July 21, features transgender actor Hari Nef and lesbian comedian Kate McKinnon. It also demonstrates a campy sensibility, including a bright pink dream world filled with fashion-obsessed men and women. However, despite a low-brow joke in the trailer about two men threatening to “beach each other off,” it’s unclear if the actual film will feature any LGBTQ+ content whatsoever.

Kent Christmas is the co-pastor of his church, Regeneration Nashville, alongside his wife, Candy.

Mr. Christmas has said his church doesn’t “believe in homosexuality” and has claimed that he can immediately identify gay people by sight alone because the demonic spirit that supposedly causes homosexuality “changes the physical appearance of people.” He has expressed upset over the LGBTQ+ community “stealing” the rainbow and the word “gay.”

He used a 2021 live-streamed video broadcast to command “the spirit of homosexuality to leave thy children.” In a September 2021 sermon, he declared, “Never have Christians’ children been more taken over by homosexuality than they are right now.” He has prayed for Disney to “go bankrupt for standing for such ungodliness and filth,” meaning the right for school children to learn about the existence of LGBTQ+ people.

Lastly, he has claimed that the disproportionately high rate of suicide among gay people is due to “guilt” over their sin rather than religious zealots like him calling gay people ungodly, demonic filth.

Editor’s note: This article mentions suicide. If you need to talk to someone now, call the Trans Lifeline at 1-877-565-8860. It’s staffed by trans people, for trans people. The Trevor Project provides a safe, judgement-free place to talk for LGBTQ youth at 1-866-488-7386. You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2023/07/far-right-pastor-asks-god-to-curse-barbie-film-because-its-full-of-transsexual/