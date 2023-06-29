Influencer Dylan Mulvaney condemns Bud Light’s response to transphobia

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 29 June 2023 21:04 Hits: 3

Trans social media star says company largely abandoned her amid bullying responses to beer promotion

Dylan Mulvaney has spoken out against Bud Light, criticizing the brand for not supporting her amid transphobic backlash to an advertisement featuring the influencer.

In a TikTok video captioned “Trans people like beer, too”, Mulvaney, who is trans, called out Bud Light for largely abandoning her after she was bullied for posting a sponsored video to Instagram with the beer brand.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jun/29/dylan-mulvaney-bud-light-transgender