The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Influencer Dylan Mulvaney condemns Bud Light’s response to transphobia

Category: Sex Hits: 3

Trans social media star says company largely abandoned her amid bullying responses to beer promotion

Dylan Mulvaney has spoken out against Bud Light, criticizing the brand for not supporting her amid transphobic backlash to an advertisement featuring the influencer.

In a TikTok video captioned “Trans people like beer, too”, Mulvaney, who is trans, called out Bud Light for largely abandoning her after she was bullied for posting a sponsored video to Instagram with the beer brand.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jun/29/dylan-mulvaney-bud-light-transgender

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version