Key document may be fake in LGBTQ+ rights case before US supreme court

Published on Thursday, 29 June 2023

Christian website designer says she received email request from same-sex couple but ‘author’ says he did not send it – and is not gay

The veracity of a key document in a major LGBTQ+ rights case before the US supreme court has come under question, raising the possibility that important evidence cited in it might be wrong or even falsified.

The supreme court is expected to issue a ruling on Friday in 303 Creative LLC v Elenis, which deals with a challenge to a Colorado law prohibiting public-serving businesses from discriminating against gay people as well as any statements announcing such a policy.

