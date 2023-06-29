Massachusetts trolls Texas Florida by putting up Pride billboards in their states

Articles

Massachusetts is putting up billboards in Texas and Florida, two states that have recently passed draconian laws targeting LGBTQ+ civil rights and health care, to tout that they welcome community members.

The billboards say “Massachusetts For Us All” and show photos of LGBTQ+ people from the state.

Gov. Maura Healey (D) said in a statement, “At a time when other states are misguidedly restricting LGBTQIA+ rights, we are proud to send the message that Massachusetts is a safe, welcoming and inclusive place for all. To anyone considering where they want to live, raise a family, visit or build a business – we want you to join us here in Massachusetts.”

She also tweeted photos of the billboards with the message, “Happy Pride everyone.”

Elected in 2022, Healey is the nation’s first lesbian governor. She was elected attorney general in 2014; breaking the lavender ceiling by becoming the nation’s first lesbian state attorney general. While in office, she brought the first successful challenge to the Defense of Marriage Act, helping to lay the groundwork for marriage equality nationwide.

Today, billboards just like these went up across Florida and Texas.

Happy Pride everyone. pic.twitter.com/QdXOcCyAR4 June 26, 2023

