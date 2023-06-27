Sydney labourer stabbed 53 times in 1976 was likely the victim of a gay hate crime, inquiry told

Articles

Barry Jones died at the grandstand in Five Dock, Sydney, nearly 50 years ago

A man stabbed 53 times in a frenzied attack was likely the victim of a gay hate killing, an inquiry has heard.

Barry Jones died sometime after 10pm at the grandstand in Five Dock Park in inner-city Sydney on September 26, 1976.

