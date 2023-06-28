The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Sydney barman’s 1989 death near Bondi beach now believed to be result of gay hate attack, inquiry told

John Russell was found to have died in an accidental fall, but his case is one of three being re-examined this week in a NSW special inquiry

More than 30 years after police concluded John Russell accidentally fell to his death near Bondi beach, it’s now believed the 31-year-old was a victim of a fatal gay hate attack.

His death is one of three being examined this week by a New South Wales special inquiry into LGBTQ+ hate crimes.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jun/28/sydney-barman-john-russell-1989-bondi-beach-gay-hate-attack-inquiry

