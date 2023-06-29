The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Articles

‘There are more trans bans than trans athletes’: what’s driving anti-LGBTQ+ hate in America?

Advocate Gillian Branstetter sees reasons for hope after four trans youth won a fight for healthcare in an Arkansas court

Gillian Branstetter, a trans rights advocate, has watched in distress over the last year as lawmakers have eliminated fundamental protections for transgender people across the US.

But last week she felt a rare moment of hope after four trans youth fought for their lives in Arkansas federal court – and won.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jun/29/gillian-branstetter-interview-transgender-rights

