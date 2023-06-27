Republican executive blogged about ‘conversion therapy’ for extremist group

Articles

Mark Trammell wrote posts in 2013 and 2014 for Liberty Counsel, a far-right group on a ‘crusade to strip LGBTQ people of their rights’

The executive director of a Republican-linked non-profit wrote blog posts for an extremist organization in which he advocated so-called “conversion therapy”, the supremacy of biblical rules on marriage over “man-made law”, and expressed a general theocratic view that divine law as interpreted by US evangelical Christians trumps secular law.

The since-deleted posts by Mark Trammell – now executive director of the self-styled civil rights group Center for American Liberty (CAL) – were written for Liberty Counsel, dubbed an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist group by the Southern Poverty Law Center for its work “to ensure that Christians can continue to engage in anti-LGBT discrimination in places of business under the guise of ‘religious liberty’”.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/jun/27/republican-executive-conversion-therapy-extremist-group