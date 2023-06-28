Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 28 June 2023 04:00 Hits: 2

We are raiding the Guardian Long Read archives to bring you some classic pieces from years past, with new introductions from the authors

This week, from 2020: A police raid on a gay bar in New York led to the birth of the Pride movement half a century ago – but the fight for LGBTQ+ rights goes back much further than that

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/news/audio/2023/jun/28/from-the-archive-party-and-protest-the-radical-history-of-gay-liberation-stonewall-and-pride-podcast