Uganda’s anti-gay laws are a new apartheid. I urge President Museveni to think again | Mpho Tutu van Furth

Published on Wednesday, 28 June 2023

My father, Desmond Tutu, abhorred homophobia and he would support my call for justice for a hounded LGBTQ+ community

‘I would refuse to go to a homophobic heaven,” my father, the late archbishop Desmond Tutu, said. “I would much rather go to the other place.” He argued that discriminating against the LGBTQ+ community was no different from apartheid.

In 1994 the world celebrated with us as South Africa marked the inauguration of President Nelson Mandela and the end of apartheid. This year we mourn with the people of Uganda after the recent anti-gay legislation there that establishes a new apartheid.

