Published on Sunday, 25 June 2023

Hundreds of demonstrators wave rainbow flags a month after the homophobic and hate-filled election campaign

Turkish activists have defied a ban to stage an annual gay pride march in Istanbul a month after Turkey’s election followed a homophobic and hate-filled campaign.

A few hundred demonstrators waving rainbow flags held rallies including in Istanbul’s upmarket Nişantaşı neighborhood after being banned from Taksim Square – the venue of 2013 anti-government protests.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jun/25/istanbul-gay-pride-activists-stage-annual-rally-in-defiance-of-ban