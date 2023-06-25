Istanbul gay pride activists stage annual rally in defiance of ban

Category: Sex Hits: 3
Hundreds of demonstrators wave rainbow flags a month after the homophobic and hate-filled election campaign
Turkish activists have defied a ban to stage an annual gay pride march in Istanbul a month after Turkey’s election followed a homophobic and hate-filled campaign.
A few hundred demonstrators waving rainbow flags held rallies including in Istanbul’s upmarket Nişantaşı neighborhood after being banned from Taksim Square – the venue of 2013 anti-government protests.Continue reading...
