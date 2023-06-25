Pride across the US: celebration and defiance in the face of threats

Articles

Published on Sunday, 25 June 2023

LGBTQ+ people and their allies celebrated throughout the nation, even as the number of hate incidents has increased

Celebrations mingled with displays of resistance on Sunday as LGBTQ+ Pride parades filled streets in some of the the US’s largest cities in annual events that have become part party, part protest.

In New York, thousands marched down Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue to Greenwich Village, cheering and waving rainbow flags to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall uprising, when a police raid on a gay bar triggered days of protests and launched a movement for LGBTQ+ rights.

