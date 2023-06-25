The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Pride across the US: celebration and defiance in the face of threats

Category: Sex Hits: 3

LGBTQ+ people and their allies celebrated throughout the nation, even as the number of hate incidents has increased

Celebrations mingled with displays of resistance on Sunday as LGBTQ+ Pride parades filled streets in some of the the US’s largest cities in annual events that have become part party, part protest.

In New York, thousands marched down Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue to Greenwich Village, cheering and waving rainbow flags to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall uprising, when a police raid on a gay bar triggered days of protests and launched a movement for LGBTQ+ rights.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jun/25/pride-across-the-us-celebration-and-defiance-in-the-face-of-threats

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version