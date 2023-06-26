Sexuality a factor in stabbing murder of Anthony Cawsey in Sydney park, inquiry told

Articles

Published on Monday, 26 June 2023

Counsel assisting LGBTQ+ hate crimes inquiry criticises ‘unexplained’ delays in prosecution in the 2009 Centennial Park murder

Sexuality may have played a part in the unsolved stabbing murder of a “charismatic and kind” Sydney man in Centennial Park nearly 14 years ago.

A special New South Wales inquiry into LGBTQ+ hate crimes has examined the case of Anthony Cawsey, 37, whose body was found in the eastern suburbs park in September 2009.

