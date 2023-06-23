The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Workers at over 150 US Starbucks stores to strike over Pride decorations

Category: Sex Hits: 5

More than 3,500 employees to take part in nationwide strike, led by company’s Seattle Roastery

More than 150 Starbucks stores and 3,500 workers will be on strike next week across the US, the union representing the coffee chain’s baristas said on Friday, after it claimed the company had banned gay Pride month decorations at its cafes.

Starbucks Workers United union said earlier this month the company took down LGBTQ+ Pride decorations and flags at several stores, while some workers took to social media to report the same.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/jun/23/starbucks-strike-pride-decorations-ban

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version