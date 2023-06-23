Workers at over 150 US Starbucks stores to strike over Pride decorations

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 23 June 2023 12:46

More than 3,500 employees to take part in nationwide strike, led by company’s Seattle Roastery

More than 150 Starbucks stores and 3,500 workers will be on strike next week across the US, the union representing the coffee chain’s baristas said on Friday, after it claimed the company had banned gay Pride month decorations at its cafes.

Starbucks Workers United union said earlier this month the company took down LGBTQ+ Pride decorations and flags at several stores, while some workers took to social media to report the same.

