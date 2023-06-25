The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Attacks on LGBTQ+ Americans cast long shadow over Pride month

Many LGBTQ+ Americans remain on edge and fearful of what the recent backlash means for their future

St Cloud, Florida, a suburb of Orlando, hosted its first official Pride celebration just last year. This year, the organizers made the difficult decision to cancel, in large part because of the state’s recent law effectively banning drag shows with minors in attendance.

The other reason was a death threat; a sign appeared in a nearby community that read: “Kill all the gays.”

