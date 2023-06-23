‘Get off our backs and let us live’: Miss Major is still fighting for trans rights after 50 years of resistance

Articles

Category: Sex

The survivor of the Stonewall riots and mother to countless trans women has built a refuge for her community in the south: ‘I make joy here’

“I’m still fucking here.”

Miss Major Griffin-Gracy is sitting in her living room in Little Rock, Arkansas, on a recent morning, laughing about the enemies she’s defeated and outlived in her more than five decades fighting for the liberation of transgender people.

