The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

‘Get off our backs and let us live’: Miss Major is still fighting for trans rights after 50 years of resistance

Category: Sex Hits: 2

The survivor of the Stonewall riots and mother to countless trans women has built a refuge for her community in the south: ‘I make joy here’

“I’m still fucking here.”

Miss Major Griffin-Gracy is sitting in her living room in Little Rock, Arkansas, on a recent morning, laughing about the enemies she’s defeated and outlived in her more than five decades fighting for the liberation of transgender people.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/jun/22/miss-major-trans-activist-lgbtq-rights-interview

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version