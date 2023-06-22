7 times Pedro Pascal proved his major LGBTQ+ allyship

Articles

Published on Thursday, 22 June 2023

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal makes no secret of his LGBTQ+ allyship, which is probably one of the reasons why he’s so loved.

The Last of Us star — aka the internet’s daddy — has shown his support for the LGBTQ+ community on multiple occasions. Whether it’s simply putting his pronouns on his Instagram profile and wishing his followers a happy Pride Month or expressing his love for his transgender sister, one thing’s for sure — he’s got our backs.

So, in celebration of the Mandalorian actor championing LGBTQ+ voices, allow us to show our appreciation by reliving some of his best moments as an ally.

1. Acknowledging that an Instagram post alone isn’t enough

YouTube screenshot

Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us

Pascal has previously spoken about his LGBTQ+ activism in an interview with WIRED, explaining, “My entire heart is set on, you know, the marginalized underdog. It’s not a choice. Like, how dare anyone not support the people that are deserving of support, and are deserving of protection and need more of it than you do. Do you know what I mean?”

But he’s also well aware that he could do more.

“My personal hope is to seize the opportunity to be of service in ways that are true. I’m keeping my eyes open. The truth is that I don’t think I do nearly enough,” he said.

2. Using social media to spread the love

Pascal’s Instagram feed is no stranger to a rainbow flag. The actor took to the platform earlier this year to share several images of the inclusive LGBTQ+ flag, flying in the wind.

“The answer, my friend, is blowin’ in the wind”, he wrote in his caption, as a nod to the iconic Bob Dylan song “Blowin’ in the Wind,” which became an anthem for the civil rights movement in the 1960s.

His post was met with an outpouring of love, including from co-star Bella Ramsey, who is gender fluid. Many other fans took the image as his response to the rise in anti-LGBTQ+ legislation across the nation.

3. His curt response when quizzed on The Last of Us’ themes

Liane Hentscher/HBO

Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal in

When stopped by the paparazzi in Los Angeles, Pascal had the perfect response to their questions on the “themes” in the horror-drama series The Last of Us.

For context, the HBO TV adaptation of the popular video game featured two queer love stories in its first season. One was between Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett), and the second hinted at a romance between Ellie (Ramsey) and Riley (Storm Reid).

“Can I ask, what do you say to the people who don’t want to see the LGBTQ character love stories?”, the reporter asked.

“They do!” Pascal shouted in response.

Pascal was later questioned again, with a cameraman reiterating, “Why is it so important that LGBTQ characters are on TV shows?”

Pascal replied: “I think you’re asking the question because you know why it’s so important.”

“Can you tell me why?”, the photographer continued, not letting it go.

“You should know why,” Pascal quipped in a moment of utter brilliance.

4. Making his trans sister feel loved

Lux Pascal

Pascal’s sister, Lux, came out as transgender in 2021. She has since spoken about their relationship and his role throughout her transition.

Speaking to the Chilean magazine Ya, Lux recalled the story of how she came out to him over the phone, claiming he was happy and simply said, “Perfect, this is incredible!”

“He’s also an artist and has served as a guide for me,” she added. “He was one of the first people to gift me the tools that started shaping my identity.”

5. Supporting Bella Ramsey with his whole heart

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey

Pascal has been nothing but supportive since Ramsey shared with the world that she is gender fluid.

Speaking about Pascal’s allyship while working together on The Last of Us, Ramsey said her co-star was “super supportive” as she wore a chest binder for “90%” of shooting.

They also had many open conversations about sexuality and gender.

“And they weren’t always deep. They could be funny and humorous, the whole spectrum. We were just very honest and open with each other,” Ramsey told GQ.

6. Educating his co-stars

Screenshot

Gina Carano in The Mandalorian

Gina Carano, who appeared alongside Pascal in the first two seasons of the Star Wars series The Mandalorian, was criticized after she added “boop/bop/beep” to her Twitter profile in lieu of pronouns.

In true Pascal style, the actor — who displays his own pronouns online — explained to Carano why sharing pronouns (genuinely) on social media can be a way of supporting the trans community.

“Yes, Pedro and I spoke and he helped me understand why people were putting them in their bios,” she tweeted after the backlash. “I didn’t know before but I do now.”

Alas, she insisted that she won’t put her pronouns in her own bio, but said she “stands against bullying” and supports those who are “most vulnerable.”

7. Being “lethally protective” of Lux

Most recently, Pascal opened up about his relationship with his sister.

In a conversation with Esquire magazine, he spoke candidly about having a trans sibling at a time when trans rights are so under threat.

“I wouldn’t want to speak on her behalf,” he said. “But she is and has always been one of the most powerful people and personalities I’ve ever known. My protective side is lethal, but I need her more than she needs me.”

What the world can learn from Pedro Pascal’s allyship

Pedro Pascal’s actions have proven time and time again why he is a shining example of what it means to be an LGBTQ+ ally. From his various roles in film and television that promote diversity and inclusivity to his vocal and unwavering support for the LGBTQ+ community, Pascal’s advocacy is a shining beacon of hope in an oftentimes discriminatory world.

As Pedro Pascal has shown us, allies play a vital role in the fight for social justice. By modeling inclusivity and acceptance, we can all become better allies in our own lives.

