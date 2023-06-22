Don’t miss these 20 Pride events happening the last weekend of June

Articles

Published on Thursday, 22 June 2023

As we approach the last weekend of Pride Month, the celebrations and commemorations are far from over! It’s still a fantastic time to recognize the progress made, honor the resilience of the LGBTQ+ community, and raise awareness about the ongoing struggle for equality and acceptance.

Whether you’re new to celebrating Pride or a long-time member or supporter of the queer community, this weekend is packed with plenty of events for everyone.

Scroll down for 20 exciting Pride events taking place this last weekend of June.

(And if your city’s Pride festivities already took place, don’t miss other queer events happening in your area on GayCities.)

Marcha Orgullo CDMX

June 24

Mexico City’s Pride, or Marcha del Orgullo de la Ciudad de México (Marcha Orgullo CDMX), occurs at the end of June. North America’s largest Pride event expects almost a million people this year.

San Francisco Trans March

June 23

The San Francisco Trans March is a prominent transgender Pride event in San Francisco and ranks among the largest trans events globally. Scheduled on the Friday of San Francisco Pride weekend, it attracts thousands of attendees. Its primary purpose is to highlight the transgender community and serve as a platform to celebrate transgender identity.

San Francisco Pride

June 24-25

San Francisco Pride is a large-scale celebration that attracts more than a million attendees each year. The two-day festivities occur at the Civic Center Plaza and nearby areas, with the notable Parade happening on Sunday morning, starting at Beale and Market Street and proceeding through downtown San Francisco.

Chicago Pride in the Park and Pride Parade

June 17 – 25

Chicago celebrates Pride two weekends in a row. This second weekend of Chicago Pride Fest starts with Chicago Pride in the Park on Friday and Saturday, featuring a large-scale festival at Grant Park, set against the backdrop of Downtown Chicago’s impressive skyline. The weekend caps off with the city’s renowned Pride parade traversing the city’s north side.

Baltimore Pride

June 19-25

Baltimore Pride occurs annually in late June, featuring a week-long array of events catered to the broader LGBTQ+ community. The festivities encompass Youth Pride, and social gatherings, culminating in the Baltimore Pride Parade – the week’s pinnacle event. Taking place on the final Saturday, the parade and festival draw over 30,000 attendees from throughout Maryland, coming together to celebrate Pride and support the area’s LGBTQ+ community

San Antonio Pride

June 24

The San Antonio Pride Parade and Festival occur on the final Saturday of June. Distinct from numerous other Pride celebrations, the Festival is held during daytime hours, with the parade scheduled for the evening.

Dublin Pride Parade

June 24

Dublin Pride takes place over ten days, culminating in the Parade. Participants can engage in various Irish cultural events, as well as numerous bar crawls and social gatherings throughout Dublin. The Parade serves a dual purpose, functioning as both a political demonstration and an entertaining spectacle as it traverses the city center. As the largest Pride Festival in Ireland, Dublin Pride attracts over 10,000 attendees for the parade and associated festivities.

Pride Edinburgh

June 24

As Scotland’s most enduring celebration of diversity, Edinburgh Pride occurs during the final weeks of June in the nation’s capital. The event, open to all and free of charge, features a Parade, Pride Festival, and subsequent after-parties. Attracting over 10,000 participants, Edinburgh Pride draws attendees from across the UK and beyond, fostering a sense of unity and inclusivity.

Pride Houston

June 24

Houston Pride celebrations begin with a Pride Festival around noon, during which Houston City Hall is adorned with rainbow decorations as people gather to celebrate community and Pride. The Festival continues from the afternoon until the evening, when the Parade starts. Lasting approximately three hours, the Parade concludes a few hours after sunset.

St. Louis Pride

June 24-25

Over two days, the St. Louis Pride festival draws more than 325,000 individuals to downtown St. Louis, making it one of the Midwest’s most prominent Pride events. Occurring on the last weekend of June at Kaufman’s Park, Pridefest offers an array of activities, including a vendor fair, main stage, DJ/dance space, children’s area, and food court. The Grand Pride Parade takes place on Sunday, proceeding along Market Street.

Twin Cities Pride Festival

June 23-25

The Twin Cities Pride Festival is scheduled for June 23-25, 2023, at Loring Park and Parade Park in Minneapolis. This event will showcase local BIPOC and LGBTQ+ vendors, accompanied by food courts, a beer garden, and live performances.

Playa Pride

June 22-25

Playa del Carmen hosts the regional Pride event known as Playa Pride, drawing attendees from nearby areas such as Cancun and Tulum, as well as from across the Americas. On the day of the event, parties take place in various streets and venues, followed by the Pride Parade in the evening.

Madrid Orgullo

June 23-July 2

Madrid Pride, officially referred to as Madrid Orgullo (or MADO), ranks among Europe’s largest Pride celebrations, drawing over a million attendees to the city. The approximately ten-day event commences the weekend after the International Day of LGBTQ+ Pride on June 28.

Pride Toronto

June 23-25

Toronto Pride begins on the first day of June, with festivities continuing until the final Sunday of the month. The Festival weekend takes place during the last weekend of June, marking the culmination of Pride Month with three days of celebrations. Toronto’s Pride celebration is considered one of the most inclusive and diverse in Canada.

Trans Pride Seattle

June 23

Trans Pride Seattle is an annual event focused on celebrating the trans community. In previous years, it has featured a variety of performers, including comedians, dancers, poets, singers, and drag queens. This celebration aims to bolster the resilience and prominence of trans and gender-diverse individuals in Seattle and beyond.

Seattle Pride

June 24-25

Seattle Pride draws more than 500,000 attendees and 200 groups to the city center to commemorate the occasion. The month-long series of events begins with Pride in the Park Fest in early June. The parade, one of the largest in the US, occurs on the last weekend of June, with the Pride Festival continuing from the previous day.

Denver Pride

June 24-25

Denver Pride occurs annually on the last weekend of June, featuring various events that unite the community, such as the Denver Pride 5k, the Festival, and the Parade. The Parade occurs on Sunday, starting at Cheesman Park and ending at the Civic Center. This event draws people across Colorado and the Rocky Mountain region to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and promote unity.

Pride Glasgow

June 24-25

Glasgow’s Pride Festival is the largest in Scotland, yet it maintains a community-oriented atmosphere by focusing on local organizations and businesses. The main event, the Pride March, begins at Greendyke Street near Glasgow Green and proceeds through the city center before concluding at Broomielaw near the new Barclays Campus, where attendees can find a modest selection of stalls and activities.

Pride Marseille

June 25-July 2

Marseille Pride spans several weeks, featuring numerous events leading up to the official Pride March, also known as “Marche des Fiertés.” Typically held on the last Sunday of Pride Season in late June or early July, the Pride March marks the conclusion of the celebrations in Marseille. Preceding the March, both Pride Week and the Festival des Fiertés contribute to the festivities, with after-parties taking place on the Sunday of the Parade.

Marche des Fiertés LGBT

June 25

The Marché des Fiertés LGBT in Paris consists of a Parade and Festival celebrating Pride. The parade generally starts at Tour Montparnasse and traverses the streets of Paris before arriving at the Bastille. Following the parade, attendees congregate for an after-party that serves as the Pride Festival. The Festival, which lasts throughout the evening, features energetic music from DJs and bustling cocktail bars filled with celebrants.

The celebrations don’t end in June!

Although we’re entering the last week of Pride month, it’s important to remember that the spirit of Pride extends beyond June. The fight for equality, recognition, and the amplification of marginalized voices continues throughout the year.

No matter where you are, how you celebrate, or what events you attend this weekend, remember to keep showing your support and advocating for a better future.

Visit our sister site, GayCities, for the latest LGBTQ+ eventsaround the globe, including Pride festivals that continue into the fall.

