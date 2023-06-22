Tory MPs contributing to growing hostility to drag events, report says

Articles

Dozens of events targeted by extremist groups in past year, raising fears of backslide on LGBTQ+ rights

Conservative MPs and peers are mainstreaming hostility to drag events, which are increasingly being targeted by extremist groups as part of a wider anti-LGBTQ+ narrative, a report says.

Across the UK, at least 57 drag events have been targeted over the past year, according to the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD), which has also documented how anti-LGBTQ+ messaging from the US is increasingly being imported to the UK.

