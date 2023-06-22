The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Tory MPs contributing to growing hostility to drag events, report says

Category: Sex Hits: 0

Dozens of events targeted by extremist groups in past year, raising fears of backslide on LGBTQ+ rights

Conservative MPs and peers are mainstreaming hostility to drag events, which are increasingly being targeted by extremist groups as part of a wider anti-LGBTQ+ narrative, a report says.

Across the UK, at least 57 drag events have been targeted over the past year, according to the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD), which has also documented how anti-LGBTQ+ messaging from the US is increasingly being imported to the UK.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/jun/22/tory-mps-contributing-to-growing-hostility-to-drag-events-report-says

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version