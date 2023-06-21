Have you seen the first scene from Heartstopper Season 2?

Articles

Ever since Netflix renewed Heartstopper for a second and third season last May, fans of the hit LGBTQ+ teen rom-com have been eagerly awaiting its return. And while there’s still a bit of a wait for Season 2, which drops August 3, the streamer recently released a little something to tide viewers over.

At its recent Tudum fan event in São Paulo, Brazil, Netflix debuted the opening scene of the new season.

The brief clip finds gay teen Charlie (Joe Locke) waking up to a text from boyfriend Nick (Kit Connor). We follow Charlie as he preps for the school day, exchanging flirty texts with Nick and beaming the whole time. The clip ends with Nick sneaking up behind Charlie as they both enter the classroom where the first met.

Ah, young love!

Netflix also teased fans with a reveal of the titles of all eight episodes of Season 2, which will premiere simultaneously in August.

So, what else do we know about the new season? As Teen Vogue notes, Season 1 of Heartstopper covered the stories in Volumes 1 and 2 of Alice Oseman’s graphic novel series on which the show is based. Preview photos released by Netflix show characters in the City of Lights while the streamer’s official synopsis of Season 2 mentions “a school trip to Paris.” Volume 3 of Oseman’s series includes a trip to Paris, so it’s safe to assume the new season will be based at least in part of that installment.

In a video announcing the Season 2 release date, Connor described the new episodes as “cool and fresh, just a different vibe to Season 1.”

“Charlie goes on more of a journey this season,” Locke said of his character. “His story’s a bit more mature.”

Meanwhile, Yasmin Finney, who plays trans teen Elle, teased “many things that happen with Elle this season that you’re not ready for. I would say Elle is different in the sense that she’s more confident. She surrounds herself with people that elevate her.”

