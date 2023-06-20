The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

15 Actors Who Asked The Studio To Make A Big Change To Their Character (And If The Head Honchos Listened)

Category: Sex Hits: 5

Ryan Reynolds is reportedly hopeful that Deadpool's pansexuality will be represented on screen in future Marvel movies because "this universe…needs to represent and reflect the world in very real ways."

15 Actors Who Asked The Studio To Make A Big Change To Their Character (And If The Head Honchos Listened)

View Entire Post ›

Read more https://www.buzzfeed.com/kristenharris1/actors-wanted-queer-character

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version