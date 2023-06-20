My friend Harvey Milk celebrated hope. This Pride month, unions provide it | Cleve Jones

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 20 June 2023

In these dangerous times for LGBTQ+ people, a union contract is a line of defense against discrimination and abuse

These are dangerous times.

Every week we learn of new attacks on trans kids’ access to healthcare, restrictions on drag performances, and LGBTQ+ books banned from schools and libraries. Supreme court justices hint at reversals of decisions on marriage equality and the right to love. Rightwing extremists threaten the very foundation of our democracy with violence, misinformation and bigotry. And many of the cities and towns where we once found refuge are now too expensive for many LGBTQ+ people, especially our youth and elders.

Cleve Jones has been an activist for LGBT rights for over 50 years and is a Community and Political Coordinator for Unite Here International Union. He is the author of When We Rise: My Life in the Movement.

