Joe Lycett backs out of award ceremony over fossil fuel links

Exclusive: Comedian among stars who publicly withdrew from British LGBT Awards after climate campaigners warned of sponsorship deals with oil giants

Joe Lycett has pulled out of the British LGBT Awards after climate campaigners said they would protest outside over its sponsorship deals with Shell and BP.

The comedian, who was nominated for his “shredding” of £10,000 in protest at David Beckham’s ambassadorship for the Qatar World Cup, joins a host of other stars who have publicly withdrawn from the event over its fossil fuel links.

