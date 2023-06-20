Relax! Jameela Jamil Bella Ramsey are not feuding about gender-neutral awards categories.

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 20 June 2023

A social media exchange between Jameela Jamil and Bella Ramsey about gender-neutral showbiz awards categories had fans speculating that the actors were feuding over the hotly debated issue.

Over the weekend, Jamil posted her thoughts on whether Hollywood award shows like the Oscars and Emmys should do away with gendered categories like those for Best Actor and Best Actress to be more inclusive of nonbinary and gender-nonconforming performers.

“Would it not be better to give non binary people their own category rather than open the door for Hollywood to completely shut out women given the known disproportionate amount of men vs women winning at awards shows?” Jamil wrote on Instagram, echoing an argument frequently made by cisgender women in the industry.

In recent years, some high-profile entertainment award shows, like the Grammys, the MTV Movie Awards, and the Independent Spirit Awards, have switched to gender-neutral performance categories. Others, like the Tonys, Oscars, Emmys, and Golden Globes continue to divide nominations by gender.

Actors like Jamie Lee Curtis, Patricia Arquette, and Angela Bassett have expressed concern that gender-neutral awards categories would result in fewer women being nominated for acting awards. Meanwhile, Ramsey and other non-binary performers have argued that the current status quo forces out non-binary actors to choose between submitting themselves for awards consideration in categories that don’t reflect their gender identity or take themselves out of the running altogether.

“If we now have enough non binary talent to restructure entire awards shows, which [is] GREAT, then we should add rather than run the accidental risk of erasing no?” Jamil mused on Instagram. “I don’t think it will help women or [non-binary] people to minimize the amount of possible winners. We should look to EXPAND the possibilities so [gender non-conforming] people and women have a fair shot in an industry that for a long time struggled to treat others equal to men.”

Ramsey reportedly weighed in on Jamil’s suggesting, posting their thoughts in the comments of the She-Hulk star’s post and later including them in their own Instagram stories.

“I feel weird about there being a whole new category,” Ramsey wrote. “I think it’s more about language… I would love award categories to be ‘Actress/Non-Binary Performer’ and ‘Actor/Non-Binary Performer’… then the performer can be submitted to their preferred category. It’s not a perfect solution, but that’s my take on it. I think it’s more about making us feel seen and included rather than categorized.”

The outspoken and perennially online Jamil, of course, is somewhat prone to feuding with other celebs, leading some to speculate whether she and Ramsey were headed for another social media dust-up. The actress shut down that speculation, however, writing in her Instagram stories that she and Ramsey have been “DMing really lovely messages and just discussing [the issue] together as everyone should because we are all in this together.”

“They are lovely and wonderful and I love that they are saying what they think is best,” Jamil wrote of the Last of Us star. “We all want the same thing, equal opportunities for all. We are all on the same side here. The side of love, and of men not just sweeping alllll the awards because the industry is still a little behind.”

