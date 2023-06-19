The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Gay rights are going backwards in the US, says Elton John

Singer says he will no longer do residencies in the US, describing recent changes in law as ‘disgraceful’

Gay rights are going backwards in the US, where “disgraceful” laws are discriminating against LGBTQ+ people, Elton John has said.

The singer said he would no longer do residencies in the US, though he would consider more live shows elsewhere.

