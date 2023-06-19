Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 19 June 2023 23:01 Hits: 4

Singer says he will no longer do residencies in the US, describing recent changes in law as ‘disgraceful’

Gay rights are going backwards in the US, where “disgraceful” laws are discriminating against LGBTQ+ people, Elton John has said.

The singer said he would no longer do residencies in the US, though he would consider more live shows elsewhere.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/music/2023/jun/20/gay-rights-are-going-backwards-in-the-us-says-elton-john