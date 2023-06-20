NSW police records ‘bordering on shambolic’ after murder of AC/DC manager, inquiry told

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 20 June 2023

Gay hate crime inquiry hears items of Crispin Dye’s clothing were not forensically analysed after he was attacked in Sydney in 1993

An inquiry into the cold-case unsolved murder of AC/DC manager Crispin Dye has been thrown into disarray, with New South Wales police accused of missing and losing crucial evidence as well as “shambolic” record-keeping.

Supreme court justice John Sackar was due to examine the decades-old case at the special commission of inquiry into LGBTQ+ hate crimes, which has been examining the deaths of gay people between 1970 and 2010.

