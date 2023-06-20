The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

NSW police records ‘bordering on shambolic’ after murder of AC/DC manager, inquiry told

Gay hate crime inquiry hears items of Crispin Dye’s clothing were not forensically analysed after he was attacked in Sydney in 1993

An inquiry into the cold-case unsolved murder of AC/DC manager Crispin Dye has been thrown into disarray, with New South Wales police accused of missing and losing crucial evidence as well as “shambolic” record-keeping.

Supreme court justice John Sackar was due to examine the decades-old case at the special commission of inquiry into LGBTQ+ hate crimes, which has been examining the deaths of gay people between 1970 and 2010.

