Clarabelle Cow Chip stole the show at Disneyland’s Pride Nite extravaganza

While Disney World is tussling with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over its support for LGBTQ+ rights, Disneyland isn’t having the same issues. After all, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) celebrated Pride by going to Disneyland After Dark Pride Nite.
But politics wasn’t the main attraction at Disneyland that night. Instead, it was the beloved characters who entertained and joined the crowd of revelers.
Daisy Duck strutted, Mickey and Minnie danced the night away, but as TikTok showed, Clarabelle Cow and Chip, the iconic chipmunk in a decades-long relationship with his same-sex partner Dale, stole the show. In a park full of characters and fans, they won Pride.
