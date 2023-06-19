Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 19 June 2023 21:30 Hits: 3

What happens when you throw a big rally to protest a department store’s Pride campaign highlighting chosen families and only two people show up? It was even more embarrassing when over 200 people showed up to tell them they were being jerks.

The international chain, Primark, uses the term ‘found families’ to “describe a group of people who have chosen to embrace, support, respect, and love each other – despite their differences.”

“Defined by the mutual love, respect, and support given to all members of the family unit, a found family is more than just a concept; it can provide a lifeline for members of the LGBTQI+ community who may have faced rejection from their biological family.”

Get the Daily Brief The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you. The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you.

Those kind words were too much for Standing For Women, the group of radical anti-trans activists that have been terrorizing Pride events and anything remotely pro-trans. Since transgender people also have chosen families and trans youth were included in the campaign, the infamous radicals sprang into action.

Or didn’t, apparently.

Video from the gathering showed the two women being heckled by the crowd of LGBTQ+ supporters before they eventually slunk away defeated.

When you get ratioed IRL.

Well done Lincoln, amazing support from the local community when a 10K follower gender critical account only managed to get two people out for a Standing For Women protest yesterday. https://t.co/61Luip7Ukopic.twitter.com/2FoDodVboO June 18, 2023

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2023/06/anti-trans-activists-tried-to-hold-a-big-protest-but-only-two-people-showed-up/