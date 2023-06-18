AP Stylebook sets off firestorm after cautioning against use of the term “TERF”

Articles

The Associated Press (AP) has caused outrage over its new AP Style Tip recommending writers avoid using the terms “trans-exclusionary radical feminist” (TERF) or “gender-critical” to describe cisgender women who, as the AP describes it, “object to the inclusion of transgender women in women’s spaces.”

The AP explained the terms were “vague and politicized” and said to instead “be specific about a person’s or group’s objections, and paraphrase quotations that use the terms unless needed for a compelling reason.”

The term TERF is used to refer to women who call themselves feminists but who neither support trans rights nor believe that trans women are women. It was first used in 2008 by trans activist Viv Smythe. As the term became more widespread, groups being labeled as such began claiming it was hate speech or a slur, These groups adopted the phrase “gender-critical” to describe themselves.

After the AP tweeted out the new recommendation, many – including acclaimed writer Roxane Gay – responded with outrage, accusing the organization of bigotry and trying to appeal to transphobic readers. People called the organization “pathetic” and “cowards.”

They created the term “gender critical” for themselves to replace “TERF” and now you’re saying that using either is politically incorrect? That’s pathetic. Maybe people find their ideology repulsive and that, not the words, are way people don’t like them? June 14, 2023

If it meant they were going to represent them accurately that would be great. Ideal even, however that is not the intention. They are doing this to appeal to gender critical readers. Which is depraved. (@e_sequin) (@e_sequin) June 15, 2023

I'd tell you my recommendation for this recommendation, but I don't want to piss off the Twitter gods. June 14, 2023

I would say I’m surprised but I’ll just let historians own you on this one in 50 years.

Cowards. June 14, 2023

Hilarious the institution thought this would go over well. No style to be seen here. Only bigotry. (@ChicagoDomme) (@ChicagoDomme) June 14, 2023

This is why society is losing faith in the institution of education itself, you corporate sugarcoating TERFs. Good work! You just became what you sought to avoid by holding space for the “victim” cis women “& others” *big eyeroll.* Umm, has anyone in your corporation ever been… June 15, 2023

You have GOT to be kidding. What an insult to the people who are victimized by TERFs EVERY DAY. TERFs and SWERFs are very real, and as a feminist scholar and sex worker, I am telling you you are making a huge mistake June 14, 2023

i knew i was a chicago style guide girl for a reason (@reading_while) (@reading_while) June 15, 2023

"We recommend providing cover for this transphobic political movement by refusing to name it or acknowledge its existence." Ⓐ☭ (@AlanaFeral) Ⓐ☭ (@AlanaFeral) June 14, 2023

this policy *is* transphobic.

it's like saying we're not going to call the kkk the kkk. June 15, 2023

