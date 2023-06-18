Category: Sex Hits: 1
The Associated Press (AP) has caused outrage over its new AP Style Tip recommending writers avoid using the terms “trans-exclusionary radical feminist” (TERF) or “gender-critical” to describe cisgender women who, as the AP describes it, “object to the inclusion of transgender women in women’s spaces.”
The AP explained the terms were “vague and politicized” and said to instead “be specific about a person’s or group’s objections, and paraphrase quotations that use the terms unless needed for a compelling reason.”
The term TERF is used to refer to women who call themselves feminists but who neither support trans rights nor believe that trans women are women. It was first used in 2008 by trans activist Viv Smythe. As the term became more widespread, groups being labeled as such began claiming it was hate speech or a slur, These groups adopted the phrase “gender-critical” to describe themselves.
After the AP tweeted out the new recommendation, many – including acclaimed writer Roxane Gay – responded with outrage, accusing the organization of bigotry and trying to appeal to transphobic readers. People called the organization “pathetic” and “cowards.”
Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2023/06/ap-stylebook-sets-off-firestorm-after-cautioning-against-use-of-the-term-terf/