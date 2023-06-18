‘I feel love’: Nicholas Blair’s images of gay joy and defiance in 80s America

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 18 June 2023 09:00 Hits: 3

A new book of photographs memorialises the excitement, humour, intimacy – and lurking peril – on the streets of San Francisco and New York where the gay community thrived

When Nicholas Blair first showed me his photographs for the book Castro to Christopher: Gay Streets of America 1979-1986, I had many thoughts. But, I admit, the one that pushed to the forefront right away was: “Why am I not in any of them?”

I was only half joking.

Castro Street, San Francisco, 1982.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/2023/jun/18/nicholas-blair-photographs-lgbtq-gay-us-america-1980s-castro-to-christopher-book