‘I feel love’: Nicholas Blair’s images of gay joy and defiance in 80s America

A new book of photographs memorialises the excitement, humour, intimacy – and lurking peril – on the streets of San Francisco and New York where the gay community thrived
When Nicholas Blair first showed me his photographs for the book Castro to Christopher: Gay Streets of America 1979-1986, I had many thoughts. But, I admit, the one that pushed to the forefront right away was: “Why am I not in any of them?”
I was only half joking.
Castro Street, San Francisco, 1982.Continue reading...
