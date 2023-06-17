Whether you’re trans or not, the gender police are coming for you too | Arwa Mahdawi

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 17 June 2023 13:00 Hits: 2

A man harassing a nine-year-old girl for not looking feminine enough shows the war on trans people is also a war on all women

It was supposed to be a fun school sports event for young kids. Instead it turned into an altercation that went viral and made international news. A nine-year-old girl was getting ready to take her turn at a shot put event in British Columbia, Canada, when a belligerent 67-year-old man called Josef Tesar intervened and allegedly accused the girl of being a boy or transgender. The girl had short hair, you see, and apparently didn’t fit Tesar’s precise specifications of femininity. Since she didn’t immediately pass the Tesar test, he wanted proof that the girl was born female before she was allowed to continue. The competition was disrupted and the girl ended the day in tears.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/jun/17/gender-police-trans-war-women