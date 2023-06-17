The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Take That’s Howard Donald dropped from Pride event for liking anti-LGBTQ+ tweets

Singer admits he made ‘huge error in judgment’ and has been dropped from Nottingham Pride lineup in July

Take That member Howard Donald has said he is “deeply sorry” after making a “huge error” by “liking social media posts that are derogatory towards the LGBTQIA+ community”.

Donald, 55, who performs in the pop group alongside Gary Barlow and Mark Owen, has been dropped from playing at Groovebox’s Nottingham Pride festival event in July.

