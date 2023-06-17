Take That’s Howard Donald dropped from Pride event for liking anti-LGBTQ+ tweets

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 17 June 2023 15:43 Hits: 2

Singer admits he made ‘huge error in judgment’ and has been dropped from Nottingham Pride lineup in July

Take That member Howard Donald has said he is “deeply sorry” after making a “huge error” by “liking social media posts that are derogatory towards the LGBTQIA+ community”.

Donald, 55, who performs in the pop group alongside Gary Barlow and Mark Owen, has been dropped from playing at Groovebox’s Nottingham Pride festival event in July.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/music/2023/jun/17/take-thats-howard-donald-apologises-for-liking-posts-derogatory-to-lgbtqia-community