Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 17 June 2023 17:26 Hits: 2

Tens of thousands of people marched through the streets of Warsaw to demand equal rights for LGBTQ+ people in Poland before general elections due this autumn.

Poland's ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party has focused on opposing what it calls 'LGBT ideology' in previous campaigns

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/video/2023/jun/17/poland-pride-marchers-demand-lgbtq-rights-ahead-of-election-video